JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Phase II trial of Oxford Covid vaccine candidate to begin in PGI Chandigarh
Business Standard

Maharashtra Police reports 106 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths

A total of 106 policemen tested positive for Covid-19, while two succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police

Topics
Maharashtra Police | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease, amid the spread of the disease.
A health worker in PPE collects a swab sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease, amid the spread of the disease.

A total of 106 policemen tested positive for COVID-19, while two succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to a statement from the Maharashtra Police.

The state police have reported a total of 14,295 total cases, including 2,604 active cases and 11,545 recoveries.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 146 police personnel.

Maharashtra, which is worst affected by the pandemic, reported 14,888 new COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department. The total count of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 7,18,711, including 5,22,427 recoveries and 1,72,873 active cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU