Maharashtra records 2,936 new Covid-19 cases; 3,282 recoveries, 50 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported
2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.
With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151, an official said.
A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 51,892 active cases.
With 57,505 new tests for coronavirus, the number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,35,00,734, the official said.
Mumbai city reported 473 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall count to 2,99,799. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the day, Mumbai's overall death toll went up to 11,200.
