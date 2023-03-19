JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi defends his 'democracy under attack' remark at Par panel meet
Maharashtra records 236 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,308

Mumbai reported 52 new cases, while 33 persons tested positive for the infection in Thane city, the official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Covid test
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 236 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,39,737, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,428, while the count of recoveries reached 79,90,001 after 92 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With a fatality rate and recovery rate of 1.82 per cent and 98.16 per cent respectively, the state is now left with 1,308 active cases, he said.

Mumbai reported 52 new cases, while 33 persons tested positive for the infection in Thane city, the official said.

Mumbai circle reported 109 fresh cases, followed by Pune with 69 Nashik 21, Kolhapur and Akola 13 each, Aurangabad 10 and Nagpur two, he said.

At least 3,834 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,65,46,719, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: New cases: 236, Total: 81,39,737, Fatality: 1,48,428, Tests: 8,65,46,719, Recoveries 79,90,001.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:52 IST

