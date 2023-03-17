China should share raccoon dog's genetic data in Covid Probe, says WHO

The World Health Organization called on China to fully share genetic data that may help discern the origins of Covid-19 after it appeared briefly appeared on an international database.



A new analysis of specimens collected in January 2020 at a wet market in Wuhan where the initial human infections were detected found evidence of the virus along with large amounts of genetic material from raccoon dogs, according to The Atlantic.

The underlying data from Chinese researchers, which some outside experts said bolstered the idea that the virus spilled over from animals at the market, was subsequently removed.

The data could have and should have been shared three years ago, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday at a press conference.

“We need to look at the full picture,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s top epidemiologist on Covid-19, said at a press briefing Friday. “The big issue right now is that this data exists and that it is not readily available to the international community.”

Researchers and politicians around the world have vehemently disagreed over whether the virus originated in animals that spread it to humans or whether it accidentally leaked from a high-security lab that worked with similar pathogens in Wuhan. China has resisted efforts to investigate the pandemic’s origins, and the data may undercut its arguments that the virus was imported from another country.

All hypotheses remain on the table and can’t be ruled out until more information is available, Van Kerkhove said.

The mingling of DNA from the virus and from raccoon dogs is a strong indication that the mammals, reportedly sold live in the food market and known to be susceptible to coronaviruses, were infected, said Dominic Dwyer, a medical virologist and infectious diseases physician has studied the genesis of the pandemic in China.

“It’s not the ‘eureka’ moment, but it’s a pretty big advance,” said Dwyer, was part of a joint mission to study Covid’s origins in early 2021. The material was collected in an area of the market where cases were known to have occurred, he said in an interview Friday.

“It still doesn’t tell you how did it get into a raccoon dog, or how did it get into a human, but it’s important circumstantial evidence,” said Dwyer, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Sydney.

The latest findings advance efforts to decipher the deadly contagion’s creation story, which have been frustrated by a geopolitical blame game. Some groups, including the US Department of Energy and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a Chinese lab. The latest data shifts the weight of evidence firmly in favor of an animal origin, Dwyer said.

“This is another piece of the jigsaw,” said Mike Ryan, head of the health emergencies program at the WHO.

The data do give proof that animals including raccoon dogs were in the Wuhan market, the WHO’s Van Kerkhove said. She said other conclusions are for the researchers to make.

Genomic data from samples taken from the market were submitted to GISAID, a global scientific consortium that maintains a database of sequences, by Chinese scientists last week. The researchers concluded last year in a draft of a study that there was no evidence of infected animals. A new analysis of the same data by non-Chinese scientists found evidence of the virus and animal genetic material, much of which was a match for the common raccoon dog, the Atlantic reported.

The records initially submitted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention are currently being updated with newer, additional data as part of review of the manuscript that’s been submitted for publication, GISAID said in a statement. While existing records may be temporarily invisible while they are being updated, the group doesn’t delete records, it said.

Studies that Dwyer and his colleagues recommended be undertaken in China to understand how, where and when Covid-19 emerged have stalled and may now be too late to yield definitive answers, he said.

Asked for comment on the latest findings, China said only that it would continue to cooperate in global origins tracing studies.

“In the global science community, there are many clues pointing to multiple origins of the virus,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Friday. “We hope information could be shared with China on the outcomes of origins studies across the world.”

