Maharashtra records eight new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally 159

Maharashtra on Monday recorded eight fresh cases, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,36,687, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,417, the department said in a bulletin. On Sunday, the state had recorded 16 cases of the respiratory illness, but no fatality. Mumbai logged two cases in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. It said 10 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,88,111 and leaving the state with 159 active cases.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent.

The bulletin said 1,52,742 international passengers have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports since the state government began screening travellers on December 24 in the backdrop of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China. It said RT-PCR tests have been conducted on 3,300 international air passengers and six swab samples sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if any new variant is in circulation. The department said 6,799 fresh tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their overall tally to 8,59,49,664.

