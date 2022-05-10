Maharashtra reports 223 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active tally rises to 1,403

-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 223 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the overall tally to 78,79,622 and the toll to 1,47,849, a health department official said.
The addition to the COVID-19 tally was a steep rise from the 121 cases recorded in the state on Monday, which incidentally was covered by Mumbai alone that saw 122 infections during the day, he pointed out.
The twin coronavirus-linked deaths took place in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation limits, part of Thane district which falls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and in Satara, western Maharashtra, he said.
So far, 77,30,370 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 161 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 1,403 active cases, he said.
State health department data showed Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts had no active case as on Tuesday.
It also revealed that 25,592 coronavirus tests carried out in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of swab samples examined in the state to 8,04,22,318.
The coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.87 per cent, as per health department data.
