Maharashtra reports 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, up 44% from day ago

Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh cases on Wednesday, up 43.71 per cent, or 8,072 cases, from a day ago, while eight more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,57,032, while the death toll increased to 1,41,581, it said. The state also recorded 144 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 797, the department said. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 18,466 new COVID-19 cases and 20 fatalities.

