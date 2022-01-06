Fresh Covid-19 cases nearly double in 24 hours in Karnataka at 4,246

-
: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka nearly doubled in 24 hours to 4,246 and reported two deaths on Wednesday, taking the count to 30,17,572 and the fatalities toll to 38,357.
The State on Tuesday reported 2,479 new cases.
Of the new cases, 3,605 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 264 being discharged and two deaths.
The total number of active cases is now at 17,414.
The State has been registering a steady surge in fresh infections for the last one week when the daily caseload was 566.
There were 362 people discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,772, a health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.33 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 111 new cases, Udupi 88, Mysuru 59 followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,72,050 positive case, followed by Mysuru 1,80,445 and Tumakuru 1,21,421.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among those discharged with 12,40,874, followed by Mysuru 1,77,802 and Tumakuru 1,20,169.
Cumulatively, 5,69,99,461 samples have been tested in the State, of which 1,27,328 were tested today.
