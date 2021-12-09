Maharashtra's Pune achieves 100% first dose Covid vaccination target

-
Pune has become the second district in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines after Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.
As per the data shared by the district administration, the total population of Pune (district) is 1,13,53,633 and the targeted population (above 18) for the first dose was 83,42,700. However, the actual number of people who were given the doses was 83,44,544.
The estimation about the percentage is based on the 2019 voters list, the authorities said.
As far as the second dose is concerned, the district has achieved 65.7 per cent target as a total of 54,82,018 people have been administered both doses.
