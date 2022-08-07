Maharashtra's Thane records 180 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 925

-
As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,931, he added.
