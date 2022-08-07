Maharashtra's Thane records 180 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 925

As many as 180 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in remained unchanged at 11,931, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)