Ex-rebel Gustavo Petro sworn in as Colombia's president in historic shift
Maharashtra's Thane records 180 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 925

As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday

Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Medical workers prepare the BKC Jumbo Covid Care Centre in Mumbai on June 9, 2022 as cases rise in the city. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,931, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 12:13 IST

