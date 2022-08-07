US President Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

-
President Joe Biden looked forward to ending his COVID-19 isolation on Wednesday after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning.
He quickly arranged to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden around midday and to discuss his infection and his administration's progress against the coronavirus pandemic and encourage those who are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots, the White House said.
Back to the Oval, Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus. Biden, 79, tested positive last week.
Biden's tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.
Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support, the president's tweet said.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, wrote in Wednesday's update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.
Biden's symptoms were almost completely resolved, O'Connor reported.
Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures, the doctor wrote.
Biden will wear a well-fitting face mask for 10 days anytime he is around others, O'Connor said.
Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21. He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through tape-recorded messages.
