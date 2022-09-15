Maharashtra sees 755 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active count at 5,012

-
ALSO READ
Bengal logs 2,486 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; active cases at 27,755
Andhra govt to generate revenue of Rs 3,755 cr from green energy projects
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 consolidated net profit up 53% to Rs 2,755 cr
Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641
Maharashtra sees 2,435 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; active tally at 17,567
-
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 755 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, which took the state's overall infection tally to 81,13,612 and the toll to 1,48,302, an official said.
This was a drop from the 881 cases and five deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, he said.
Of the new cases, the Mumbai circle led with 335, followed by 222 in Pune circle, 43 in Latur circle, 42 in Nashik circle, 41 in Kolhapur circle, 35 in Nagpur circle, 22 in Akola circle and 15 in Aurangabad circle, he said.
Mumbai circle accounted for three deaths, while one fatality took place in Kolhapur circle, he added.
The recovery count increased by 1,165 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,60,298, leaving the state with 5,012 active cases, the official said.
Mumbai accounted for 1,309 active cases, followed by 1,183 in Pune and 962 in Thane, he added.
The state health department's data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
It also revealed that 8,44,64,912 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 26,797 in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,13,612; fresh cases 755; death toll 1,48,302; recoveries 79,60,298; active cases 5,012; total tests 8,44,64,912.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:02 IST