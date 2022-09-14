Mumbai logs 203 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,461

-
-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 203 new coronavirus cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said.
With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally increased to 11,48,502, while the death toll rose to 19,721, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. On Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 193 COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities linked to the infection. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 9,281 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,81,97,513. A day ago, 6,691 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the financial capital. Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,27,320 after 314 patients recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the BMC said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and is now left with 1,461 active cases, the bulletin said. Of the 203 new COVID-19 cases, only 11 patients were symptomatic, it said. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.020 per cent between September 7 and September 13, while the case doubling rate stood at 3,531 days.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 21:51 IST