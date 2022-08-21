Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641

on Sunday reported 1,832 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, which took the tally to 80,84,383 and the toll to 1,48,195, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had reported 1,855 cases and two deaths.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,259, followed by Pune Circle (295), Nashik Circle (78), Nagpur Circle (100), Kolhapur Circle (39), Latur Circle (32), Aurangabad Circle (16) and Akola Circle (13).

One of the two COVID-19 fatalities was reported from Mumbai city and the other from Satara in western Maharashtra, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 2,055 in the past 24 hours and touched 79,24,547, leaving with an active caseload of 11,641.

Mumbai accounts for 5,761 active cases, followed by 1,925 in Thane and 1,579 in Pune, he said.

The overall number of tests in reached 8,38,38,036 after 30,421 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, he added.

As per the state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,84,383; fresh cases 1832; 1,48,195; recoveries 79,24,547; active cases 11,641; total tests 8,38,38,036.

