Maharashtra: Thane records 141 new Covid-19 cases; active tally over 800

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,33,777, a health official said on Thursday.
These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 829 active COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,927.
The recovery count has reached 7,20,879, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)