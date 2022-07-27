South Korea reports 100,285 new Covid-19 cases; fatality rate at 0.13%

-
South Korea reported 100,285 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 19,446,946, the health authorities said on Wednesday.
The daily caseload was up from 99,327 the previous day, and higher than 76,379 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 72,735.
Among the new cases, 532 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 42,683.
The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 177, up 9 from the previous day.Twenty-five more deaths were confirmed, taking the death toll to 24,932. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.
