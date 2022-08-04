JUST IN
Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, moderate rain, thunderstorm likely
Refund not vouchers: US proposes to improve policies for air passengers
CUET UG: Phase 2 exams today; 5 marks to be allotted for dropped questions
China fumes as Pelosi visits Taiwan: What makes the island so important?
From Maharashtra crisis to Hemant Soren, important cases listed in SC today
Over 80,000 women candidates register for Indian Navy's Agniveer scheme
CWG: Women's cricket team maul Barbados by 100 runs, qualify for semifinals
Sample of monkeypox suspect Tibetan boy sent for examination in Karnataka
Donald Trump's ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account
Latest news LIVE: India logs 19,893 new Covid cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, moderate rain, thunderstorm likely
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane records 176 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 768

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 176 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,603, a health official said on Thursday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 176 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,603, a health official said on Thursday.

With this addition recorded on Wednesday, there are now 768 active cases in the district, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,929 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count reached 7,22,439, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 12:00 IST

`