Maharashtra: Thane records 176 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 768

-
ALSO READ
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Thane records 122 fresh Covid-19 infections, one death in 24 hours
Thane reports 313 new Covid-19 infections; death toll stands at 11,895
Maharashtra's Thane reports 151 fresh Covid-19 infections, 1 death
-
Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 176 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,603, a health official said on Thursday.
With this addition recorded on Wednesday, there are now 768 active cases in the district, he said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 11,929 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, while the recovery count reached 7,22,439, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 12:00 IST