Latest news LIVE: PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
Maharashtra: Thane records 64 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 487

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 64 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,46,415, a health official said on Monday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, there are currently 487 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, there are currently 487 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,964, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,669.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 09:52 IST

