Maharashtra: Thane records 64 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 487

Maharashtra's district has recorded 64 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,46,415, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, there are currently 487 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,964, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,669.

