JUST IN
Sanction of Rs 7,565 cr for Rajasthan in this year's budget: Vaishnaw
Govt will keep working to fulfil Guru sahibs' vision, says PM Modi
Delhi traders urge buyers to return to markets for Diwali shopping
Surprised by priorities of media's prime time debates: Mehbooba Mufti
Stubble burning significant contributor to Delhi's unbreathable air: Report
Don't go on strikes, tie black ribbon instead: Gehlot appeals to doctors
Low-pressure area over sea intensifies, cyclone likely by October 24: IMD
Carrying Diwali gifts to others, delivery agents hang on to incentive hopes
PM kicks off Rozgar Mela, says India making effort to deal with challenges
Maharashtra govt to provide 75,000 jobs to youth in a year: Dy CM Fadnavis
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Around 1.8 mn diyas to be lit; laser show to be part of Ayodhya Deepotsav
Business Standard

Maharashtra records 387 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 457 recoveries in a day

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 387 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,27,259 and the toll to 1,48,379, a health official said.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 387 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,27,259 and the toll to 1,48,379, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is lower than the 402 cases detected on Friday, he pointed out.

The lone death took place in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, which is part of Mumbai Circle, the official added.

Mumbai Circle accounted for 257 of the new cases, followed by 75 in Pune, 22 in Nagpur, 14 in Nashik, eight in Kolhapur, four each in Aurangabad and Akola, and three in Latur, he said.

The recovery count increased by 457 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,79,019, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,496, the official informed.

Mumbai has 986 active cases, followed by 472 in Thane and 426 in Pune districts.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,51,62,544 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,758 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8127259; fresh cases 387; death toll 148379; recoveries 79,79,019; active cases 2496; total tests 8,51,62,544.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU