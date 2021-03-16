JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

More European nations including France, Germany halt AstraZeneca Covid vax
Business Standard

Maharashtra: Thane's Covid-19 count rises by 983, death toll jumps by 6

With the addition of 983 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,77,569

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Covid-19
A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Civil Hospital, in Gurugram on Friday.

With the addition of 983 new cases

of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,77,569,an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Six more people also died of the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,343, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.29 per cent.

So far, 2,61,649 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.26 per cent.

There are 9,577 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,811 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 16 2021. 09:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU