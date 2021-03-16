Maharashtra: Thane's Covid-19 count rises by 983, death toll jumps by 6

With the addition of 983 new cases



of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,77,569,an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Six more people also died of the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,343, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.29 per cent.

So far, 2,61,649 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.26 per cent.

There are 9,577 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,811 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

