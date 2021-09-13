Maharashtra: Water level rises in Godavari after heavy rainfall

-
ALSO READ
Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in Uttarakhand
Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
Will resolve Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Krishna project disputes: CM Bommai
Covid: Bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in UP's Prayagraj
-
The water level which has been rising in the Godavari River due to continuous heavy rainfall led to river banks being breached in Nashik district on Monday.
The torrential rain has disrupted normal life and led to a flood-like situation in Nashik, bringing life to a standstill.
Earlier, on Sunday, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai informed through Twitter, "With the formation of a depression over north-west Bay of Bengal & adj. Odisha coast and its expected west-northward movement, Monsoon active over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra."
The India Metrological Department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU