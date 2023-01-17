JUST IN
HC pulls up Delhi govt, seeks fresh rpt vacant posts of public prosecutors
Subsidies, better road connectivity attracting global investors: Maha CM
With 89 new cases, India records lowest daily Covid numbers since Mar 2020
PM Modi's speech to be highlight at BJP national executive meet on last day
Punjab: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
Odisha makes PMAY list public; BJP threatens stir over those left out
Experts to discuss trade, value chains on concluding day of 'Think-20' meet
Cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 2.4 Deg C
Fog engulfs North India, trains delayed by 1-8 hrs due to poor visibility
Nepal newly elected PM Prachanda to expand cabinet after one month
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC pulls up Delhi govt, seeks fresh rpt vacant posts of public prosecutors
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharastra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 crore on World Economic Forum day 1

This investment is likely to create direct employment for at least 10,000 people in the state, said Samant

Topics
World Economic Forum | Maharashtra government | Mumbai

ANI  General News 

World Economic Forum

Maharashtra has bagged investments worth around Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the Annual Conference of World Economic Forum underway in Davos, Switzerland, said state Industries Minister Uday Samant.

This investment is likely to create direct employment for at least 10,000 people in the state, said Samant on Monday.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Davos today (Monday) for the international conference of the World Economic Forum and he visited the Maharashtra Pavilion prepared at Davos. In the Maharashtra Pavilion, an impressive display of the progress of the state will be made and MoUs will also be signed here with important industries," said Sawant.

"In the prominent presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MoUs were signed today with various companies and through this, around 10,000 youths will get work," he added.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and Minister Uday Samant, apart from that Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and other dignitaries.

The Davos WEF will continue till January 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Economic Forum

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU