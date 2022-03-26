Make in India: Hyderabad firm makes surveillance tools for security forces

-
Complying with the 'Make in India' initiative, a Hyderabad-based company is researching, designing, developing and manufacturing customised surveillance equipment for the security forces of the country.
The firm, HC Robotics, is backed by research centres in the United States of America and Europe. It specializes in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), EOIR Cameras and AI-based image processing solutions.
"We manufacture drones, cameras and tac towers. We supply these to the Indian borders for surveillance purposes," Dr Dileep, Project Manager of HC Robotics told ANI.
Highlighting the speciality of the drones have by the company, he said that they have 40 minutes endurance with 5 kg payload and provide live feed to the base camp with low latency. These are equipped with advanced collision prevention and obstacle avoidance features supporting the safest possible flights. These drones can be helpful for aerial surveillance, gathering military intelligence, conducting Search & Rescue (SAR) operations, he said.
Notably, HC Robotics has received the 'Good Samaritan' award from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for their drone services during the first wave of COVID-19.
"We also make 4K resolution cameras that have the gimble itself. Another product is a tac tower which is a 40-feet long carbon fibre tube which takes surveillance of about 5 km radius from the height of 40 feet (above the ground)," Dr Dileep said.
Partnered with institutions such as IIT Hyderabad, IIIT-DM Kurnool, AP, for research collaboration on UAVs, Gyro stabilized gimbal cameras, Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies, the firm is committed to delivering advanced, innovative, and technology-enabled solutions at affordable costs.
HC Robotics, established in November 2018, is a team of over 60 members including a research team that includes Doctorates, Engineers from IITs, and other premium institutes in India, the USA and stalwarts from the industry with real-time experience.
