UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds introductory meeting with new ministers

Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday held an introductory meeting with his new ministers at Lok Bhavan here.
A senior government official said that Adityanath is likely to meet his cabinet members on Saturday.
"In this introductory meeting, the chief minister thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in nationalism, safety, good governance and development," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.
He also said that serving the people is the most pious work, and discharging duties with commitment and loyalty provides satisfaction.
Observing that honesty and transparency are extremely important in public life, the chief minister said the focus should be on performance-based work.
The ministers should also keep a special watch on their private staff. They should visit their districts as in-charge ministers, do physical verification of development work and also take feedback from the people, Adityanath said.
The chief minister added that a special programme be organised for the ministers at IIM-Lucknow to give speed to the developmental works, the statement said.
