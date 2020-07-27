JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: SC to hear Rajasthan Speaker's plea against HC order
Make tocilizumab, plasma therapy available for every Covid patient: Gehlot

Gehlot directed officials to ensure availability of plasma and life-saving injections as per requirement in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to make available life-saving tocilizumab injection and plasma therapy to every Covid-19 patient in critical condition.

In a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state, he said that tocilizumab injection costs around Rs 40,000 and is out of reach for poor and the state government will immediately approve funds for making the drug available for all.

Gehlot directed officials to ensure availability of plasma and life-saving injections as per requirement in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state along with the SMS hospital.

The Chief Minister directed to promote plasma therapy in the treatment of coronavirus and to organise a plasma donation camp across the state.

Those who have recovered from coronavirus should be encouraged to donate plasma keeping health protocol in mind, the chief minister said.

"Make such an arrangement that the plasma needed for therapy should be present in our bank. For this, awareness campaigns and donation camps should be set up," Gehlot said.

It was informed in the meeting that plasma therapy has started in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota.

Gehlot said that the state government has increased Covid-19 testing capacity and there should not be no delay in getting test results.
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:26 IST

