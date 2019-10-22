JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' after change in wind direction
Business Standard

Malaysia to study impact of palm oil import boycott by Indian traders

On Monday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEAI) asked its members to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia

Reuters  |  Kuala Lumpur 

Malaysian Palm oil futures see sharpest decline in 2 weeks on bearish data

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday Malaysia will study the impact of an Indian boycott of its palm oil shipments, a day after India's top vegetable oil trade body asked its members to stop buying from the Southeast Asian nation.

On Monday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEAI) asked its members to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia, an unprecedented call aimed at helping New Delhi punish the world's second-largest palm oil producer for criticizing India over its policy toward Kashmir.
First Published: Tue, October 22 2019. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU