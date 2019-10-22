Malaysia to study impact of palm oil import boycott by Indian traders

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday will study the impact of an Indian boycott of its palm oil shipments, a day after India's top vegetable oil trade body asked its members to stop buying from the Southeast Asian nation.

On Monday, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEAI) asked its members to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia, an unprecedented call aimed at helping New Delhi punish the world's second-largest palm oil producer for criticizing India over its policy toward Kashmir.