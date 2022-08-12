JUST IN
Security not feasible for every officer handling high profile cases: HC
Train yourself to avoid redundancy due to technology: Pradhan to youths
NMDC looking to mine lithium and cobalt in foreign lands: MD Sumit Deb
Sugarcane dues: Farmers block national highway in Punjab's Phagwara
Jammu and Kashmir L-G flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Dal Lake
Monkeypox: Study documents first human-to-dog transmission case in France
J&K LG flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar
IISc signs agreement with Prashanth Prakash to set up geriatrics wing
One who feels for India will hoist tricolour, says Uttarakhand BJP chief
Banda boat tragedy: 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search operation on
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Security not feasible for every officer handling high profile cases: HC
Business Standard

Maldives-bound Go First flight diverted to Coimbatore after smoke warning

The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating.

Topics
Aviation industry | aviation safety | flight

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore/New Delhi 

Aviation sector, airplanes, Flights
When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said:

A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a 'faulty' smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.

The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating.

The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said.

Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.

When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: "The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Aviation industry

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 16:58 IST

`
.