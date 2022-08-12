JUST IN
Train yourself to avoid redundancy due to technology: Pradhan to youths

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon young people to skill themselves to meet challenges that will come with the change in technology rendering several current jobs redundant.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon young people to skill themselves to meet challenges that will come with the change in technology rendering several current jobs redundant.

Pradhan said the world's expectations have increased from India and the youths should no longer consider themselves responsible for their families or districts but also for the country and the underprivileged in other countries.

"Experts have predicted that by 2025, many jobs will be taken over by machines. So with the advent of technology, half of the jobs were done by individuals and half by machines which means that crores of jobs will become redundant and crores of new jobs will be created," Pradhan said.

He was addressing the gathering at Yuva Samvad: India @2047 organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"The world's expectations from the country have increased. When the pandemic began to wreak havoc, we were not manufacturing PPE kits and today we are exporting them too.

Similarly, our scientists rose up to the occasion and developed the COVID vaccines and today we fulfil not just the demand of our own people but also for other countries," he said.

"So our youth should no longer consider themselves responsible for their families or districts but also for the country and the underprivileged in other countries. Our youth has to develop solutions for them and the thinking has to be global," he added.

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 16:07 IST

