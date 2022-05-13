100 meat shops sealed for violating norms in a week under civic drive: NDMC

-
ALSO READ
Everything you need to know about plant-based meat
NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures
NDMC to launch two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
SDMC begins survey of encroachment of govt land
-
Hundred meat shops in north Delhi have been sealed by the area's civic authorities for violation of norms as part of an ongoing drive that began a week ago, official said on Thursday.
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday also took action to remove illegal temporary structures in areas falling in Rohini and Karol Bagh zones.
The civic body had started a drive on May 4 to curb illegal selling of meat through shops or by vendors on the streets.
Since then, NDMC authorities have "sealed 100 meat shops and 70-80 temporary structures have been removed" from areas under its jurisdiction, the NDNC said in a statement.
On May 4, health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation had conducted "raids" across it's six zones and sealed several meat shops who were selling it illegally, officials had earlier said.
NDMC zones are -- City Sadar Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Rohini Zone, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines zone and Narela Zone.
"Such raids would continue in coming days to curb the illegal selling of meat," the NDMC had said in the statement.
NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel on May 5 had said such action would continue in the to curb illegal sale of meat.
A senior official said, "several complaints have been received regarding selling of illegal meat, and on unhygienic conditions, so, the drive being conducted".
On May 4, a team in City Sadar Paharganj Zone had sealed 10 illegal unlicensed meat shops -- three meat shops in Nabi Karim in ward 91, three shops in Quresh Nagar in ward 89 and four such shops on Minto Road, Shakur ki Dandi in ward 88. Along with this the City SP Zone had removed illegal meat vendors for JJ Cluster Daya basti in ward 82.
The civic body had been carrying out regular action on this since then.
NDMC authorities on Thursday wrote to local police in Bawana area to provide sufficient number of police personnel for an action to remove "unauthorised meat shops" and illegal structures, on Friday, officials said.
They have also asked for presence of police personnel for carrying out anti-encroachment drive in a stretch from Samyapur Badli to Rohini metro station, sector 18, on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU