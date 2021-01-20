Mamata Banerjee inaugurates development projects ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly polls, Chief Minister Wednesday inaugurated a slew of development projects in four districts from here and took a veiled dig at those who unveil a single project on a day and keep talking about it.

The chief minister inaugurated 40 development projects in Purulia, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Murshidabad districts from here through virtual mode.

"Some people are in the habit of inaugurating a single project on a day. But we are working on so many projects that we don't have time to spare like them.

"Before leaving for Kolkata today, I am inaugurating all these projects which may appear to be small but will create great impact," Banerjee said.

She was apparently referring to the inauguration of projects by the prime minister and other union ministers but refrained from directly naming anyone.

The projects include opening new bus terminals at Manbazar and Bandwan in Purulia, a new bus depot at Baharampur in Murshidabad, a new block of the state-run Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital and 100 anganwadi centres among others.

Banerjee also laid the foundation stone for construction of a fire station at Sabang in Paschim Medinipur district.

Asserting that her government had substantially ramped up infrastructure in Jangalmahal area, within which Purulia falls, the chief minister called for exploring the tourism potential of the district.

'Rupasi Bangla' (Purulia belt is known as Beautiful Bengal for its natural beauty) should be projected robustly among tourists and the homestay tourism potential should be explored as visitors like to acquaint themselves with the flavour of local life, Banerjee said.

"We have already undertaken a massive development of the Ajodhya Hills in Purulia district. To explore the beauty of Rupasi Bangla, we need more hotels in the entire belt. Many hotels and cottages have come up in Purulia. We need to encourage more people to offer homestays to tourists.

"People like to travel. The circuit tourism project needs to be cleared at the earliest," she said.

The chief minister announced that tourism would be given a fillip and local artisans would be encouraged by helping them to participate in fairs to be held by the state government in different blocks of the state this season.

She said Jangalmahal Utsav, inaugurated at Jhargram on Wednesday, will showcase the heritage and craftsmanship of the people of this belt.

Over 100 stalls, including 42 of various government departments, have been set up at the fair.

There will be 621 such fairs across the state to help craftsmen, promote local business and give a thrust to development, the chief minister said.