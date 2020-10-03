West Bengal coronavirus update: State sees biggest single-day spike of 3,340 cases

-
West Bengal on Saturday reported
its highest single-day spike of 3,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,66,974, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.
Sixty-two more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 5,132, it said.
The discharge rate in the state improved to 87.92 per cent as the state saw 3,013 recoveries.
The number of active patients stood at 27,130.
In the last 24 hours, 41,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.
