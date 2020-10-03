JUST IN
People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Mohan Bhagwat
Business Standard

West Bengal coronavirus update: State sees biggest single-day spike of 3,340 cases

West Bengal on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 3,340 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 266,974

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Coronavirus

West Bengal on Saturday reported

its highest single-day spike of 3,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,66,974, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Sixty-two more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 5,132, it said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 87.92 per cent as the state saw 3,013 recoveries.

The number of active patients stood at 27,130.

In the last 24 hours, 41,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

First Published: Sat, October 03 2020. 22:20 IST

