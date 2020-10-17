West Bengal coronavirus update: State records 3,865 new cases, 61 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in mounted to 3,17,053 on Saturday after the state reported a record spike of 3,865 fresh cases, maintaining a rising trend for the fifth consecutive day, the health department said in a bulletin.

The rose to 5,992 as 61 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin also said that 3,183 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours in the state and the discharge rate now stands at 87.66 per cent.

currently has 33,121 active cases, while 2,77,940 people have recovered from the disease.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported 15 fresh fatalities each, followed by Howrah at seven, and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Hooghly at four each, the bulletin said.

East Medinipur district accounted for three deaths, while two each were recorded in Malda, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts and one each in West Bardhaman, West Medinipur and Darjeeling, it said.

Of the 61 deaths, 53 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new cases included 792 from North 24 Parganas, 784 from Kolkata, 253 from South 24 Parganas and 245 from Howrah, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, 43,428 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 39,47,750, it added.

