Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from October 1: Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Actor-MPs urge Centre to reconsider reopening cinema halls
Covid-19 crisis: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at govt over testing kits
WB govt announces financial assistance for single-screen cinema halls
Once Ground Zero of high-decibel protests, Singur waits in silence
BDO succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute
-
Cinema halls are set to reopen in West Bengal from October 1 after remaining closed for over six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.
She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.
"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.
The decision comes amid repeated requests by actors of the Bengali film industry, including Trinamool Congress MPs Dev, Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, and industry bodies to reopen movie theatres, underscoring that cinema hall owners and employees are under severe financial stress.
The Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had in June separately urged the Centre to grant permission for restarting shows in cinema halls.
The West Bengal government had allowed shooting for films, TV serials and web series from June 1 with not more than 35 persons on set and adhering to all health and safety protocols.
Cinema halls have been shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU