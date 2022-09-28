Mamata Banerjee voices happiness over Bengal's Jal Jeevan Mission feat

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed happiness that the state has been selected for its superlative performance in the 'quantity' parameter under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.
She said the feat bears testimony to the pro-people approach of her government.
I am pleased to announce that West Bengal has been selected for felicitation for exemplary performance in the 'Quantity' parameter under Jal Jeevan Mission, Banerjee said in a Twitter post.
Jal Jeevan Mission under Union Jal Shakti Ministry is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.
She also thanked the ministry for recognising the state's efforts.
This award is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of the officials who prioritised public service. Upholding our pro-people approach, we will continue serving the state with utmost dedication, the chief minister said.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 06:23 IST
