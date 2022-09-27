JUST IN
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya's family absconding
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya's family absconding

Topics
Uttarkhand | BJP

IANS  |  Dehradun 

The accused, arrested by the police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, in Pauri Garhwal district, on Saturday, 24 September. (Photo: PTI)
The accused, arrested by the police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist, in Pauri Garhwal district, on Saturday, 24 September. (Photo: PTI)

Amid the ongoing probe in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the family of main accused Pulkit Arya has gone missing. Three accused including Pulkit Arya have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Ankita (19), who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, was reported missing a few days ago. On Saturday morning, her body was recovered.

People are continuously protesting against Pulkit's family in Haridwar. After this Pulkit's father, brother and other family members locked the house and left. However, the SIT of the local police has not reached his house yet.

It is said that the investigating agency can also interrogate other family members in Haridwar. Along with this, searches can also be conducted at many places. The SIT has sought the possible criminal record of Pulkit Arya from Haridwar police.

 

The state government maintained that there will be no laxity in the matter, and the strictest action will be taken against those guilty in the case.

--IANS

smita/uk/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Uttarkhand

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:07 IST

