Mamata leaves for north Bengal to hold review meetings after 7 months

-
ALSO READ
WB weighing options of holding final-year varsity exams before puja: Mamata
Mamata attacks Centre, says her govt has nothing to hide on donations
WB: Mamata announces monthly allowance, free housing for Brahmin priests
Unemployment rate in West Bengal declined by 40%: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee says never called 'Shramik' trains 'Corona Express'
-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee left for Siliguri on Monday to hold administrative review meetings with officials of five districts in the northern part of the state, a senior official said.
Banerjee had last conducted a review meeting with officials of Malda district in March.
The meetings were halted due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.
She is likely to hold the administrative review meetings at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri.
The chief minister is likely to hold the meetings with officials of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Tuesday and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar districts on Wednesday, he said.
COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the meetings, the official said, adding Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU