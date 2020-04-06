JUST IN
Man in Covid-19 quarantine escapes in J&K's Samba; brought back, booked

Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Police personnel distribute masks among homeless people who are taking refuge at a sports complex during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi Friday. Photo: PTI
A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.

Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.

Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.
First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 11:26 IST

