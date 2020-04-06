Man in Covid-19 quarantine escapes in J&K's Samba; brought back, booked

A man escaped from a quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.

Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.





ALSO READ: Air Deccan ceases operations, employees put on sabbatical without pay

Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.

A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.