Man in Covid-19 quarantine escapes in J&K's Samba; brought back, booked

-
ALSO READ
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in J&K
Buffalo meat exports grind to a halt in three key markets over coronavirus
Covid-19: Mass compliance and social control
SC raps Centre, asks how long restrictions will continue in Jammu & Kashmir
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
-
A man escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, but he was brought back to the facility and booked by the police, officials said on Monday.
Showket Ahmed Malik, a resident of Handwara town in Kupwara district, fled the quarantine centre on Sunday. On being informed about the incident a police team from Ramgarh immediately swung into action, traced the man and brought him back the same day, they said.
ALSO READ: Air Deccan ceases operations, employees put on sabbatical without pay
Official said that despite knowing that the COVID-19 disease can be fatal, the man negligently and deliberately left the quarantine centre increasing the risk of spreading the disease.
A case has been registered against the man at Ramgarh police station, they said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU