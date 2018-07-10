Maneka Gandhi urges FM to not tax assets gifted to wives, amend I-T Act

Women and Child Development Minister has asked Finance Minister to suitably amend the so that assets gifted to wives and daughters-in-law were not taxed.

She has asked for the amendment of Section 64 of the legislation, according to which if a man gifts an asset to his wife and the asset results in some income to the wife, the income will be added to the taxable income of the man.

Gandhi said that due to the provision, husbands and fathers-in-law are apprehensive to transfer assets to women in their families because they fear that income accruing from the asset will ultimately become a burden on them.

The provision to tax the gifted assets was originally formulated in 1960s under the assumption that wives and daughters-in-law would normally not have any independent taxable income.

"However, today with women leaving an indelible mark in every field, the Act seems to have an adverse effect," she added.

"I have urged @PiyushGoyal ji to consider amending the #IncomeTax Act so that the income accruing from the gifted asset gets taxed at the hands of wives/daughters-in law (sic)," Gandhi tweeted.

As a society, the onus of ensuring economic empowerment of our women lies on each of us. Following several requests from women, especially wives & daughters-in-law, I have urged Finance Minister Shri. @PiyushGoyal ji to examine & suitably amend Section 64 of #Income Tax Act. 1/5 — (@Manekagandhibjp) July 9, 2018

Section 64 of the #IncomeTax Act deals with clubbing of incomes and provides that if a husband gifts an asset to his wife and the asset results in some income to the wife, the income will be added to the taxable income of the husband. 2/5@PiyushGoyalOffc @FinMinIndia — (@Manekagandhibjp) July 9, 2018

The provision was originally formulated in 1960s under the assumption that wives and daughter-in-law would normally not have any independent taxable income. However, today with women leaving an indelible mark in every field, the Act seems to have an adverse effect. 3/5 — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 9, 2018

It has come to fore through several requests that husbands and fathers-in-law are apprehensive to transfer assets to women in their families because they fear that income accruing from the asset will ultimately become a burden on them. 4/5@PiyushGoyalOffc @FinMinIndia — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) July 9, 2018