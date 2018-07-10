JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC agrees to hear Delhi govt's appeal over power tussle with LG next week
Business Standard

IRCTC orders enquiry into complaint on quality of food in Duronto Express

A passenger on Monday had tweeted about the quality of food served to him in 12246 Yeswantpur-Howrah Duronto Express

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Railway catering to get a facelift after IRCTC takeover
Representative Image

The Railway's food catering arm IRCTC has ordered an enquiry into a complaint by a passenger of the 12246 Yeswantpur-Howrah Duronto Express about the quality of food served to him in the train, an IRCTC official said on Tuesday.

IRCTC Group General Manager (east zone) Debasish Chanda said that there were, however, tweets by at least 23 passengers travelling by the same train that reached Howrah last evening stating that the quality and taste of the food served to them were good.

"The gentleman may not have liked the taste, but the food served to him was definitely not stale," Chanda said.

He said that despite that, an enquiry was ordered immediately after the complaint was lodged on Monday.

IRCTC officials said that the passenger has said that he generally travels in the higher class, but was travelling in the Sleeper class during this journey since he could not get a confirmed ticket in the air-conditioned classes.

This may have led to his not liking the taste of the food served to him in the particular class, an official said.
First Published: Tue, July 10 2018. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements