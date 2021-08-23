Manipur CM launches Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday launched COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme to provide assistance to those who had been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

The scheme was launched by Singh at a function held at Imphal yesterday.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister stated that the applications were invited for the scheme through a proper survey at the district levels and added that a total of 22,336 applications had been received so far.

Out of the applications received, 7,943 had been verified, and of this first installment of Rs 2500 would be distributed to 6,276 applicants today bearing a total amount of around Rs 1.56 crore.

He stated that the second installment for the same would be disbursed within September this year.

He further said that around 6,000 applicants had been identified for Start-Up Scheme, which was put on hold for some period due to the pandemic, for which interviews were going on.

He added that the loan amount under the scheme would also be disbursed very soon. He also informed that Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders' Day would be revived soon considering the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

