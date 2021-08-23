Manipur CM launches Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
Youth getting slightly more affected in Covid-19 second wave: ICMR
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
-
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday launched COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme to provide assistance to those who had been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.
The scheme was launched by Singh at a function held at Imphal yesterday.
Addressing the function, the Chief Minister stated that the applications were invited for the scheme through a proper survey at the district levels and added that a total of 22,336 applications had been received so far.
Out of the applications received, 7,943 had been verified, and of this first installment of Rs 2500 would be distributed to 6,276 applicants today bearing a total amount of around Rs 1.56 crore.
He stated that the second installment for the same would be disbursed within September this year.
He further said that around 6,000 applicants had been identified for Start-Up Scheme, which was put on hold for some period due to the pandemic, for which interviews were going on.
He added that the loan amount under the scheme would also be disbursed very soon. He also informed that Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders' Day would be revived soon considering the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU