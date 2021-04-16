Manish Sisodia appointed as nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi

-
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday appointed the nodal officer for COVID-19 management in the national capital, according to an official order.
Sisodia will be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders, it said.
As the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate continue to rise in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announceda curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.
Delhi recorded 16,699 COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.
The positivity rate soared to20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi.
The city had registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.
