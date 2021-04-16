Karnataka to decide on future course of action to control Covid on Apr 20

COVID-19-related restrictions like "corona curfew" that are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Friday.

"We have discussed the report from experts, the curfew that is in place between 10 pm to 5 am at some district centres will continue and we are thinking about in which other districts it needs to be extended. No other decision has been taken today," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours, he said the Covid situation was going out of control in Bengaluru and few other places.

"After this week, (on April 20) we will sit once again and discuss and come to a decision depending on the advice of the Prime Minister and what decisions other states will take. I have gathered all the information.. we have discussed this on priority and we will take all the necessary measures at the earliest," he added.

According to sources, the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID has reportedly recommended more rigorous curfew-like restrictions and enforcement measures in the state.

Following the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister last week had announced a 'corona curfew' between 10 pm to 5 am in seven district centres of the state along with Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

In response to a question about strict measures being taken by states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among others, he said an appropriate decision will be taken.

"Don't compare our state with others, we have our own reasons, so as of now there is no change and restrictions that are in place will continue till April 20..."



Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 at 4 pm to discuss strategies to control the spread of infections.

Health Minister Sudhakar said a meeting of legislators and Ministers in Bengaluru has been called on April 18 morning on measures that need to be taken to control the spread and regarding treatment for patients.

Karnataka on Thursday had reported its biggest single day spike of 14,738 new cases of COVID-19, and 66 deaths, taking the number of infections to 11,09,650 and toll to 13,112. Of the fresh cases, 10,497 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 96,561.

