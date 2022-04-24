Mann to sign MoUs with Delhi to impart quality health, education facilities

-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to sign a few Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Delhi for imparting quality health and education facilities to people in the state during his visit to the national capital on Monday.
In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, the Punjab Chief Minister would undertake a tour of the premier health and school educational institutes in the national capital on Monday.
He would be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both School Education and Health and Family Welfare departments to apprise them of prevalent models in both these crucial sectors directly attributable to the human development, according to Punjab Chief Minister's Office.
The move is aimed at sprucing up the health and education infrastructure of Punjab by replicating the Delhi model in both these core sectors, as per Punjab CMO.
Pointing out further, the spokesperson said that starting in the morning, the Chief Minister will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalka ji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave, after which he will visit Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Chirag Enclave.
The spokesperson further said that after taking stock of the facilities in this school, the Chief Minister along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the newly constructed swimming pool in the school.
The Punjab CM will then visit the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad garden and inspect the quality health facilities being provided to the citizens.
The Punjab CM was also scheduled to visit the Delhi government schools on April 18, but it was later postponed. However, the reason behind the postponement of Bhagwant Mann was not ascertained.
