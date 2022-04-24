Agri ministry to start campaign to highlight farm sector achievements

-
ALSO READ
Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow; Lakhimpur incident, other issues on agenda
UP poll: Tikait, other farm leaders to visit Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi
SKM to observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' on Wednesday
Rs 375 cr pending for reprocessing under PM-KISAN since 2019: Govt
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
-
Union Agriculture Ministry will organise a campaign during April 25-30 to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the Centre for the benefits of farmers.
The campaign 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' is being organised under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with various other ministries, according to an official statement.
More than 1 crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across the country.
To create massive awareness and wider publicity, the outreach of the campaign will be carried out through print, electronic and social media, production of audio video clips, jingles, and short video films.
The agriculture ministry has worked out a roadmap for organising various farmer-centric campaigns, workshops, programmes, seminars and webinars during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
In this connection, the ministry is organizing the Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari campaign from April 25-30, 2022, the statement said.
The ministry will highlight milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of India's Independence during the campaign.
The milestone includes green revolution and self-sufficiency in food grain production; largest producer of horticulture crops; improvement in crop irrigation; use of ICT in agriculture; application of remote sensing/GIS/Drones in agriculture.
Application of bio-technology in agriculture; advancement in farm mechanization; soil health management and effective management of pests will also be highlighted.
The campaign will also highlight the activities and achievements under various flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.
The ministry during this campaign will also create mass awareness and talk about achievements in schemes such as Kisan Credit Card; agriculture credit; e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM); Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs); Soil Health Card; Organic and Natural Farming.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a mass festival to commemorate the 75 years of its independence.
The festival has already begun across the country from March 12, 2021 and will conclude on August 15, 2023, a year after the 75th anniversary of independence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU