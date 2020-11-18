Many districts of Uttar Pradesh to receive rain today, says IMD

-
ALSO READ
Worst attack in years: Locusts reach Jhansi, Maharashtra; Punjab on alert
Heavy rains lash parts of Madhya Pradesh, red alert issued for 6 districts
IMD predicts rain in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand today
IMD issues orange alert for several districts in Kerala for heavy rainfall
Heatwave may continue in several parts of India during next 24 hours: IMD
-
Parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lalitpur and Jhansi are likely to receive rain and thundershowers in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
"Rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 11:30 am) at isolated places over Lalitpur, Jhansi districts and adjoining areas," said the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.
On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius was reported at Churk, East Uttar Pradesh.
Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light isolated to scattered rain/snow is very likely over the Western Himalayan region from November 18 to 20, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU