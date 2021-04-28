Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam, widespread damage feared

-
ALSO READ
Japan to start releasing contaminated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years
South Korea regrets Japan's decision on dumping radioactive water into sea
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits north Bengal, second in less than 12hrs
Latest News LIVE: Biden leads Trump in four key US states, shows poll
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga says plan to release Fukushima water coming soon
-
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said.
Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said.
The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added.
It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively.
Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic.
Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.
Detailed reports are awaited regarding casualty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU