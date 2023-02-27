JUST IN
Massive fire at Mao market in Kohima, Nagaland guts over 200 shops

Over 200 shops were gutted as a massive fire broke out at the Mao Market in Nagaland's capital Kohima on Monday evening, police said.

Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Over 200 shops were gutted as a massive fire broke out at the Mao Market in Nagaland's capital Kohima on Monday evening, police said.

The fire was first spotted around 5 pm on the ground floor of the three-storeyed building, they said.

As the building housed structures made of wood, the fire spread fast, they added.

Locals alleged that the fire services failed to arrive in time, further aggravating the situation.

Around 20 fire tenders from across Kohima, including those of the Assam Rifles, and engines from Khuzama and Chumoukedima were brought in to fight the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, police said.

The fire was brought under control after more than two hours, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

The fire ravaged properties worth crores of rupees, officials said, stating that a final estimation is awaited.

The market housed a variety of shops -- vegetables, meat products, groceries, clothing and cosmetics, among others.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:32 IST

