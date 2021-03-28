Maximum number of people allowed to attend wedding in Delhi capped at 100

-
In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Saturday capped the maximum number of attendants for wedding celebrations in closed spaces at 100 across the national capital.
As per a statement, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding celebration in open spaces is now 200.
"ln closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of facemasks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer," a statement from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.
Earlier, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding ceremony in a closed space was 200 while no limit existed for open spaces.
Additionally, no more than 50 people can gather at funeral-related events. These orders will remain in force till April 30.
Delhi reported a total of 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834, as per the health bulletin on Saturday evening.
According to the state health bulletin, as many as 974 people recovered in the national capital from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi now stands at 6,38,212.
There are currently 6,625 active cases in the national capital.
