Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till January 31

-
ALSO READ
New UK coronavirus mutant has not entered state: Maharashtra govt
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Institutional quarantine for UK returnees testing Covid positive: Maha
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
In light of the new strain of the COVID-19 found in the UK, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown till January 31.
The state government on November 27 had issued an order for the imposition of the lockdown till December 31.
As per the order, the lockdown was ordered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to operationalize 'Mission Begin Again' - an effort to open up the state after several months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus.
The government had earlier allowed district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.
"Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021 in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions," a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation said.
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, 5,572 discharges, and 68 deaths, as per State Health Department.
The total number of cases now stands at 19,25,066, including 18,20,021 recoveries, 55,672 active cases, and 49,373 deaths.
The Recovery rate in the state is 94.54 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU