Karnataka coronavirus update: 2,886 new Covid cases, 8 deaths reported
Business Standard

Haryana coronavirus update:1,383 new cases, 7 more fatalities reported

Coronavirus | Haryana | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A health worker takes swab sample from a man for Covid-19 test

The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,132 on Saturday with seven more fatalities, while 1,383 fresh cases took the tally to 2,86,327, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths each were reported from Ambala and Panchkula districts, a fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Hisar and Jind, it said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in new cases include Gurgaon (245), Karnal (220), Panchkula (131), Ambala (166), Panchkula (152) and Kurukshetra (128), it said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 8,410 while the recovery rate is 95.97 per cent, according to the bulletin.

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 22:15 IST

